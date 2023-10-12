close
No bitter finding yet on non-sugar sweeteners, says food regulator FSSAI

The WHO guidelines had recommended against the use of NSS to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

non-sugar sweeteners, sweetners
Premium

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
India’s food regulator has said that more country-specific studies were needed to probe the impact of non-sugar sweeteners (NSS) or aspartame on metabolism as well their links with diseases as laid down by World Health Organization (WHO) in a guideline released in May.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also said that in the absence of substantive established evidence on the safety, it was retaining the existing prescribed limits on NSS.

FSSAI based its conclusions on the recommendations of

Topics : FSSAI Artificial sweeteners WHO

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

