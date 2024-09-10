Business Standard
Home / Health / GST cut for key cancer drugs to boost patient coverage, say experts

GST cut for key cancer drugs to boost patient coverage, say experts

Move is part of ongoing initiatives to reduce financial burden for cancer patients

cancer
Premium

Representative Picture

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
With rising cancer cases in India, the GST reduction on key cancer drugs will improve patient access, say experts. The Centre, as such, has been taking multiple steps to reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment in India.

The drug industry, however, recommended extending such exemptions to all rare disease medications.

"We recommend extending such exemptions not only to all cancer medications but also to all rare diseases medications. Such initiatives will make a significant difference in the lives of patients across India, enabling better treatment and improving overall healthcare outcomes," said Anil Matai, Director General, Organisation

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon