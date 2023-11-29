Indian states' health departments on alert as China pneumonia cases spike

Amid the rising cases of pneumonia and ‘white lung syndrome’ in neighbouring China, several states in India are on alert. States like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have asked hospitals and health care staff to be vigilant in handling any spike in respiratory illnesses.

The Kerala health department has directed all district medical officers to keep close tabs on influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in hospitals. It has also renewed the alert against H1N1 flu (swine flu) across districts.

The Haryana government has issued directions to all civil surgeons “to strengthen surveillance on ILI and SARI” after recent reports indicated a surge in respiratory illness among children in northern China.