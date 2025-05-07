Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India's pharma market grows 7.8% in April, led by chronic therapies

India's pharma market grows 7.8% in April, led by chronic therapies

Chronic therapies and price increases drove 7.8 per cent growth in India's pharma market in April 2025, with cardiac and gastrointestinal segments showing double-digit value gains

drugs, pharma
Premium

Several super groups such as urology and antineoplastics, which make up 2 per cent each of the IPM’s sales value for the month, also recorded double-digit value growth.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 7.8 per cent in April this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack. Therapies such as cardiac and gastrointestinal, which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market, recorded value growth of 11 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.
 
India Ratings and Research said that continued revenue growth (7.8 per cent year-on-year) in India’s pharmaceutical market during April 2025 was driven by price hikes taken by companies, with volume growing 1.3 per cent year-on-year.
 
“India Ratings expects IPM to
Topics : pharma market Chronic therapy India Ratings drugs pharmaceutical firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon