India's pharma market grows 7.8% in April, led by chronic therapies

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 7.8 per cent in April this year, with almost all major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack. Therapies such as cardiac and gastrointestinal, which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market, recorded value growth of 11 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

India Ratings and Research said that continued revenue growth (7.8 per cent year-on-year) in India’s pharmaceutical market during April 2025 was driven by price hikes taken by companies, with volume growing 1.3 per cent year-on-year.

“India Ratings expects IPM to