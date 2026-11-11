Wednesday, November 11, 2026 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Long-term PM2.5 exposure linked to 10-16% higher diabetes risk: Study

Long-term PM2.5 exposure linked to 10-16% higher diabetes risk: Study

Global review covering over 200 million participant observations links prolonged PM2.5 exposure to higher Type 2 diabetes risk, highlighting metabolic health concerns in polluted regions

diabetes, type 2 diabetes

A global study links long-term exposure to PM2.5 air pollution with a 10-16% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in pollution levels. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is associated with a 10-16 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in pollution levels, according to a global study published in the Journal of Vascular Diseases.
 
The research, which analysed 13 previous reviews covering more than 200 million cumulative participant observations, found consistent evidence linking air pollution to a higher incidence of diabetes, elevated blood sugar levels and related metabolic complications.
 
The findings suggest that the health impact of air pollution extends beyond respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, with long-term exposure also potentially affecting metabolic health. The researchers said the findings have particular implications for highly polluted regions such as South Asia, where diabetes rates are already a major public health concern.
 
 
The study, titled APEX-T2D (Association Between PM2.5 Exposure and Type 2 Diabetes Across the Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Continuum), examined evidence from populations across North America, Europe, East and South Asia, Latin America and Australia. The review included studies from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, among other countries.
 
The research was co-authored by Anoop Misra, executive chairman and director of diabetes and endocrinology at Fortis C-DOC Hospital, New Delhi, along with Yashendra Sethi, Nirja Kaka, Saurabh Singhal, Manvi Vasudev and Giuseppe Biondi-Zoccai.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution: Why private and official AQI readings can differ sharply

firecrackers

Firecrackers caused 71% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Diwali night: IITM

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; CPCB addresses concerns over data gaps

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution: Rise in vehicular emissions warrant urgent action, says SC

Delhi air pollution

Datanomics: Delhi's AQI improves after hitting 5-year high on Diwalipremium

 
The researchers found that the association between PM2.5 exposure and the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes remained consistent across the major reviews examined. The increased risk was also observed among populations living in areas with relatively lower pollution levels.
 
Given the widespread exposure to outdoor air pollution, even a modest increase in individual risk could translate into a substantial number of additional diabetes cases globally, the study said.
 
"The study underscores the importance of viewing air pollution not only as an environmental and respiratory health concern, but also as a potential consideration within the broader cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) continuum. When we look at heavy pollution in major South Asian cities, the public health toll on diabetes rates is immense. Air quality management must become a core part of diabetes prevention," Misra said.
 
Sethi, the study's first author, said air pollution affects multiple aspects of health, including cardiovascular and metabolic systems, and should be considered while addressing the rising burden of diabetes.
 
"If India wants to tackle both diabetes and pollution, we must improve metabolic health and clean up our environment. We cannot fight diabetes while ignoring the air we breathe," he said.
 
The study followed international guidelines for umbrella reviews, including the Cochrane and Joanna Briggs Institute methodologies, and used PRISMA 2020 and PRIOR reporting standards. The researchers searched major scientific databases, including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Web of Science, for relevant studies published up to May 2026.
 
The authors said air quality policies have traditionally focused on protecting respiratory and cardiovascular health, but metabolic disorders should also be considered in public health planning. They called for stronger air quality monitoring, tighter emission standards and the inclusion of environmental risk factors in national healthcare policies.

More From This Section

Weight loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound, and Mounjaro

Ozempic, Wegovy to carry new FDA warning over rare risk of vision loss

injection, vaccine, covid, disease

US FDA grants tentative nod to Dr Reddy's twice-yearly HIV prevention drug

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

Not all antihistamines are same, some may affect brain more than others

breakfast

Can creatine help your mental health? Here's what the latest evidence says

India workplace engagement decline, Gallup State of the Global Workplace 2026, employee engagement India statistics, workplace stress India employees, manager engagement decline India, AI impact jobs India corporate, employee disengagement South Asia

Beyond heartbreak: How anger, fear and shock can temporarily stun the heart

Topics : Type 2 Diabetes Air pollution study air pollution Health risks

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchNifty Trading StrategyTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 8:44 PM IST