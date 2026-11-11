Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor'; CPCB addresses concerns over data gaps

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the national capital recording a city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Morning readings showed that pollution levels remained elevated across the capital, with PM2.5 being the dominant pollutant at most monitoring stations.

Of the 59 monitoring stations, 58 reported valid data. Of these, 56 recorded AQI levels above 200, while 29 registered readings above 300.

Under the CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

The Chhawla monitoring station recorded the highest AQI at 398, followed by Chandni Chowk at 383, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 382, North Campus of Delhi University at 378 and IIT Delhi at 375. ITO recorded 369, followed by Burari Crossing at 366, Pusa (IITM) at 361, NIH Narela at 356 and NSUT Jaffarpur at 351.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 289, while Noida and Greater Noida both stood at 243, placing all three cities in the ‘poor’ category.

The latest readings come amid questions about differences between AQI figures reported by private apps and the CPCB's official platform. On Tuesday, the CPCB clarified that these variations stem from differences in pollutant measurement and calculation methods, rather than under-reporting.

In a statement posted on X, the board said private applications may show higher AQI values during short pollution spikes, when hourly concentrations rise sharply. However, when pollution levels fall, these platforms may report lower readings than the National Air Quality Index (NAQI), which continues to reflect pollutant exposure over the preceding 24 hours.

The CPCB also addressed concerns over data gaps at monitoring stations during extreme pollution episodes. It said particulate matter analysers deployed when the NAQI was introduced in 2015 were calibrated to measure concentrations within a range of 0-1,000 micrograms per cubic metre. Under its automated data-validation system, it treats hourly readings outside this range as out-of-range values and excludes them from AQI calculations.

The board added that during extreme pollution episodes, such as Diwali firecracker bursting, this could result in data gaps at individual monitoring stations, as the affected readings would not contribute to the 24-hour average for the relevant pollutant.

The post-Diwali pollution spike was particularly evident in PM2.5 concentrations. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, PM2.5 levels in Akshardham reached 760.99 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 pm on Sunday. This was more than 50 times the World Health Organization's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre. However, the reading represented an hourly concentration, not a 24-hour average.