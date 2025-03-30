Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over 600 private hospitals voluntarily opted out of AB-PMJAY since 2018

Private players say lower rates, delayed dues hampering participation in the scheme

Gujarat topped the list with 233 hospitals that left the scheme, followed by Kerala at 146 and Maharashtra at 83. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 600 private hospitals have voluntarily opted out of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since the scheme’s inception in 2018 due to various reasons, including delayed dues and low reimbursement rates.
 
Gujarat topped the list with 233 hospitals that left the scheme, followed by Kerala at 146 and Maharashtra at 83.
 
According to data shared by the Minister of States for Health Prataprao Jadhav in Rajya Sabha, a total of 609 private hospitals have opted out since the inception of the scheme. 
