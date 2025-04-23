Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Patent loss led to rise in prescriptions of new generation diabetes drugs

Patent loss led to rise in prescriptions of new generation diabetes drugs

Experts say 85% price drop in empagliflozin expected to boost SGLT2 usage; SGLT-2 class of drugs account for 25-30% of all diabetes prescriptions

Empagliflozin is one of the most prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors in India, with a moving annual turnover (MAT) of around Rs 748 crore.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

The Rs 20,700 crore anti-diabetic drug market in India is seeing a churn, with the entry of branded generics on loss of patents for key molecules and subsequent price drops expected to bring relief to patients. This is leading to a rising prescriber base for these new-generation drugs.
 
Sample this: After Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim (BI)’s blockbuster diabetes molecule, empagliflozin, went off patent, around 86 new brands from 19 companies were introduced within a month. According to market research firm Pharmarack, empagliflozin plains and combinations saw a 55 per cent increase in quantity in the market—from around 12.3 million units in
Topics : Diabetes drugs drug market Health with BS

