Patent loss led to rise in prescriptions of new generation diabetes drugs

The Rs 20,700 crore anti-diabetic drug market in India is seeing a churn, with the entry of branded generics on loss of patents for key molecules and subsequent price drops expected to bring relief to patients. This is leading to a rising prescriber base for these new-generation drugs.

Sample this: After Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim (BI)’s blockbuster diabetes molecule, empagliflozin, went off patent, around 86 new brands from 19 companies were introduced within a month. According to market research firm Pharmarack, empagliflozin plains and combinations saw a 55 per cent increase in quantity in the market—from around 12.3 million units in