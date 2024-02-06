Standardisation a critical pulse for better govt health care access

More than 3 million Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), anganwadi workers, and helpers will now be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Work is underway to develop the required modalities for providing Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) coverage by insurance companies and the extension of cashless coverage to non-empanelled hospitals by medical insurers.

Three major moves announced in a span of the last 10 days or so can potentially shake up the hospital sector in India and alter access to health care for millions. However, industry stakeholders say that standardisation is key