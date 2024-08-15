Mpox now a global health emergency; 'easily transmitting': Causes, symptoms

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday declared that the spread of Moneypox or Mpox in Africa is a global health emergency.

The WHO chief's announcement came a day after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the virus a public health emergency in the continent.





So far, Africa has witnessed more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths due to Mpox virus this year. This figure is a 160 per cent jump compared to last year's data and has raised concerns that the spread of the virus might actually spill over to other countries.

Currently, 96 percent of all reported cases are from Congo, but the disease has been reported in a total of 13 African countries, according to the Africa CDC.

What is Mpox virus: Key symptoms

Mpox is part of the same virus family as smallpox but typically causes milder symptoms, such as fever, chills, and body aches. Its more serious symptoms include lesions, sores, ulcers, or other irregularities on the skin.

The disease was first detected in 1958 and can spread through close contact with an infected person or animal.

Scientists are particularly worried over a new form of Mpox, detected in a Congolese mining town. It has the potential to kill up to 10 per cent of the people and may spread more easily, they said.

Why is the new Mpox virus more dangerous?

Lesions from the new form of Mpox are primarily found on the genitals. This is a shift from the conventional virus, which affects the chest, hands, and feet.

The new symptoms make the virus harder to detect, increasing the risk of spread.

According to the WHO, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda reported Mpox for the first time recently. It said that all infections are linked to the Congo epidemic, which is concerning for the world.

In 2022, the Mpox outbreak had affected over 70 countries across the world. Gay and bisexual men were found to be the prime target of the infection because of factors including sexual contact.

However, this time, the infection pattern has shifted significantly with children under 15 now representing over 70 percent of mpox cases and accounting for 85 percent of deaths in Congo.