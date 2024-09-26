Business Standard
Home / Health / World Environmental Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme and Importance

World Environmental Health Day 2024: Date, History, Theme and Importance

The date of World Environmental Health Day 2024 is September 26, each year. The day emphasises how important it is to create a safe and healthy environment by tackling important concerns

World Environmental Health Day 2024

World Environmental Health Day 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Environmental Health Day 2024 falls on September 26 every year. The day emphasises how important it is to create a safe and healthy environment by tackling important concerns – including waste management, pollution control, clean air, water, and good sanitation. 
This day serves as a reminder that we are putting the environment and ourselves in danger when we neglect to protect our planet, which is closely linked to our own health. The day emphasises how important it is to promote a secure and healthy environment by addressing important problems such as waste management, pollution control, clean air and water, and sanitation. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

World Environmental Health Day 2024: Theme 

The 2024 theme for World Environmental Health Day is “Environmental Health: Creating Resilient Communities through Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation”.
The relationship among disaster risk management, climate change, and environmental health is the main emphasis of this theme. It demands that communities be made resilient by addressing the health hazards associated with natural disasters and climate change.

World Environmental Health Day: History 

World Environmental Health Day was first marked on September 26, 2011, which was instituted by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH). This day was established by the IFEH to increase public awareness of the close connection between public health and the environment.

What is the significance of the World Environmental Health Day?

This day raises awareness about environmental health issues – including pollution, climate change, and loss of biodiversity, throughout the world. It motivates people, organisations, and communities to act proactively.

More From This Section

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Out-of-pocket health spend falls, govt spend rises in NHA 2021-22

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Delhi govt introduces mandatory one-year service bond for medical graduates

World Pharmacist Day 2024

World Pharmacist Day 2024: Date, History, significance, wishes and quotes

Mpox: A global health concern

What is Mpox Clade 1 variant? All about this fast spreading strain in India

Dengue, Mosquito

Why are dengue cases rising globally while mosquito control lags behind?

World Environmental Health Day promotes greener policies, sustainable practices, and the preservation of public health in line with international initiatives like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

World Environmental Health Day: Quotes

    • “We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment.” – Margaret Mead
    • “When the last tree is cut and the last fish killed, the last river poisoned, then you will see that you can’t eat money.” – John May
    • “Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth… these are one and the same fight.” – Ban Ki-moon
    • “What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?” – Henry David Thoreau
    • “To keep the body in good health is a duty… otherwise we shall not be able to keep the mind strong and clear.” – Buddha. 

Also Read

Waste to energy, garbage

Centre to provide 'one-time' financial support for waste recycling startups

broken tree, Remal, cyclonic storm, Remal cyclon

People in tropics could see changes in weather extremes in 20 years: Study

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi govt bans production, sale, use of firecrackers till January 1

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Lessons from Wayanad: Goa to impose Rs 1 cr fine for illegal hill cutting

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan

Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

Topics : Environment protection Environment needs Environment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon