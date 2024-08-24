Environment should be safeguarded for green, healthy future: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday urged people to commit to safeguarding the environment, ensuring a green and healthy future. "Increasing pollution, climate change and the reckless exploitation of resources are weakening our planet day by day. It is our collective duty to make meaningful efforts to protect the environment," Lal said as he flagged off a cyclothon from SMS Stadium here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The cycling rally was organised for environmental conservation by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair and the IMCT Foundation. The chief minister stressed that the change to save nature must begin with each of us, a statement issued here said.

"Such programmes reflect our commitment to environmental conservation and raise awareness about health. These initiatives help us stay physically fit while also promoting mental well being," Lal said at the event.

He noted that as vehicle use contributes to pollution, it is people's responsibility to compensate by planting more trees and being ever-ready to conserve the environment, the statement said.

The chief Minister appealed to all residents of the state not to harm nature and to work towards environmental conservation. He urged everyone to actively participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to take steps towards environmental protection, it said.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports K K Vishnoi, Member of Parliament Manju Sharma, MLA Balmukandacharya, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat and environmentalists.