Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Lessons from Wayanad: Goa to impose Rs 1 cr fine for illegal hill cutting

Lessons from Wayanad: Goa to impose Rs 1 cr fine for illegal hill cutting

Under the proposed amendment to the rules, the department plans to curb illegal hill cutting activities by imposing a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending on the size of the plot

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Wayanad: A view of the landslide-hit areas as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries out an aerial survey, in Wayanad district, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa government plans to amend regulations and impose up to Rs 1 crore as fines for the illegal cutting of hills, said a minister on Monday, firming up protection plans after landslides in Kerala killed scores of people last month.

"In the last six months, no permission was granted to anyone for hill cutting in the state," said Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the proposed amendment, the department plans to curb illegal hill cutting by imposing a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending on the size of the plot.

The government also plans to establish new guidelines that will mandate soil stabilisation reports from engineers for such activities. Rane has been criticised by environmentalists for the construction of buildings on a slope of a hill in Reis Magos village near Panaji. Rane said the permission for the buildings was granted in 2008 and not by him.

Wayanad disaster

The Goa government’s decision comes in the wake of Kerala's Wayanad tragedy in July, where unprecedented landslides, triggered by heavy rains, had resulted in at least 300 deaths.

The hilly district of Wayanad saw massive landslides during the pre-dawn hours on July 29, which cut off at least four villages in the area and resulted in large-scale destruction to houses, shops, and bridges.

Many reasons were cited behind the disaster including unchecked infrastructure growth in the region and negligence on part of the state government. The problem was exacerbated by the troubling phenomenon of climate change, which led to unstable atmospheric conditions resulting in the unprecedented rainfall.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Security tightens around Secretariat ahead of Nabanna march

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.

Kuno faces prey, predator challenges; Gandhi Sagar not ready for cheetahs

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns hearing on Vijay Nair's bail plea in Delhi excise policy scam

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC adjourns hearing on AAP functionary Vijay Nair's bail plea in Delhi liquor policy case

Hospital beds, hospital

Around 50 people hospitalised due to food poisoning in Mathura


The Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad, where the disaster-hit villages were located, were classified as ecologically sensitive areas by the government appointed panel in 2013. However, the draft recommendations are yet to be notified, according to a report by the ‘Indian Express’ earlier.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Vishwajit Rane

Goa sets up task force committee for safety of medical professionals

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Taxi operators' strike at Mopa airport to continue; meeting with CM fails

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

Kolkata Hospital

Kolkata rape-murder: Over 1,000 Goa doctors to keep OPDs shut for a day

Topics : Climate Change Goa BS Web Reports Indian tourism Environment protection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon