1 million immigrants leave US labour force in 2 months amid Trump crackdown

US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to tighten immigration enforcement appears to be having an immediate effect on the country’s workforce, with new government data showing that more than one million foreign-born workers exited the labour force between March and May 2025.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of foreign-born individuals in the civilian labour force dropped from 33.7 million in March to 32.7 million by May — a fall of 1,013,000. The figures are from the BLS’ Current Population Survey and are not seasonally adjusted, which means they don’t account for regular month-to-month shifts.
Meanwhile, average hourly wages accelerated, rising by 0.4 per cent over the month, to $36.24 in May, as earnings continue to beat inflation in a boost to workers’ spending power.
President Donald Trump touted May wage gains and the general state of the economy Friday morning in a post on his social media platform TruthSocial. “AMERICA IS HOT! SIX MONTHS AGO IT WAS COLD AS ICE! BORDER IS CLOSED, PRICES ARE DOWN. WAGES ARE UP!”
Trump’s fast-track policy rollout
Also Read
Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has issued immigration orders at a pace almost six times faster than during his first term. These include expanded worksite enforcement, penalties for employers hiring undocumented workers, and visa restrictions. While large-scale deportations continue, the White House has also been trying to drive down the unauthorised population through legal pressure, workplace raids, and public messaging. Many immigrants, legal experts say, are choosing to leave on their own.
Foreign-born workers more active than native-born
Despite the recent fall, foreign-born workers have historically had higher participation and employment rates than US-born individuals. In 2024:
• 66.0% of foreign-born individuals were working or seeking work
• 61.7% of native-born individuals were participating in the labour force
• 64.5% of immigrants were employed
• 59.2% of native-born individuals were employed
In total, 31.4 million foreign-born individuals were part of the US labour force in 2024, making up 18.6% of all civilian workers—up from 18.1% in 2023.
Jobs where immigrants dominate
Certain occupations rely heavily on foreign-born labour, according to BLS data:
• Farming, fishing, and forestry: 37.3% immigrant share
• Building and grounds cleaning: 37.2%
• Construction and extraction: 27.6%
• Food preparation and serving: 26.1%
• Transportation and material moving: 25.4%
These sectors continue to face high demand for labour, even as overall numbers drop.
Where immigrant workers are based
Foreign-born workers are heavily concentrated in certain regions. In 2024, the distribution was:
• South: 29.5%
• West: 28.4%
• Northeast: 21.9%
• Midwest: 20.1%
Together, the South and West accounted for more than half of the US immigrant workforce. These regions remain key employment hubs, especially in construction, logistics, healthcare, and hospitality.