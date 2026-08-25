15% decline in Indians seeking admission to UG courses in US: Report

Amid the tightening of immigration policies, the number of Indian students seeking admission to US colleges declined by 15 per cent in 2025-26 over the previous year, according to a report.

A report, representing over 1,100 institutions, released by the Common App, shows that although application volume for undergraduate admission in the upcoming 2026-27 academic year rose overall, the number of international applicants through March 1 fell 10 per cent, the steepest decline on record.

The report by a non-profit organisation recorded a 15 per cent decrease in applicants from India -- the top source for international students in the US.

India is the largest source of international students in the US, with over 363,000 enrolling for different courses in the 2024-25 academic year.

According to the report, international students contributed $41.77 billion to the local economy in the Fall 2025-26. The same number is projected to be 38.37 billion in 2026-27.

Earlier, a report by an organisation of educators said that stricter visa rules and uncertain policy are expected to lead to up to 110,000 fewer international student registrations at US colleges and universities in Fall 2026.

According to a report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators and research firm JB International, international student registrations in Fall 2025-26 were estimated at 1.169 million, down this year to 1.057 million.

In July, the US government announced new rules eliminating the traditional "duration of status" for student and visitor visas, capping stays at 4 years, which is the usual duration of an academic course.

The US is also considering a $100,000 fee on foreign students who wish to use the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme to work in the US after their graduation.

OPT allows foreign nationals who enter the United States on a student visa to work in the US for 12, or in some cases 24, months. It also allows students to transition to an H-1B visa sponsored by employers.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.