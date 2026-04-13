Six foreign universities commit ₹1,000 crore scholarship pool for India

Six foreign universities have committed a cumulative Rs 1,000 crore scholarship pool as they prepare to admit students to their India campuses starting the 2026 academic cycle, in a move aimed at expanding access to international degree programmes within the country.

The institutions, namely University of Aberdeen, University of Bristol, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Liverpool, Victoria University, and University of York, plan to roll out undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with campus intake starting in August and September this year.

The institutes plan to roll out undergraduate and postgraduate programmes with tuition support ranging from 10 per cent to full fee waivers for selected students in partnership with Singapore-based edtech firm Eruditus.

“India continues to see a significant imbalance in student mobility, with nearly 19 Indian students going abroad for every one international student coming into the country, as per reports. This outward flow translates into an estimated $70 billion annual spend on overseas education. Even a partial shift — if 15–20 per cent of this demand is met domestically — could translate into $10–14 billion in foreign exchange savings,” said a statement by Eruditus.

Beyond cost support, the scholarships reflect a broader expansion of capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), with potential to widen participation and strengthen the industry-ready talent pool, added the statement.

The scholarships are expected to support both merit-based and need-based categories, including students from non-metro regions and those enrolling in high-demand disciplines such as AI and other STEM fields.

The University of Aberdeen will provide a Rs 2 lakh annual tuition waiver to all students enrolling in its September 2026 intake under its Pioneer Scholarship. Similarly, Victoria University is offering a Rs 3 lakh annual fee waiver through its VU Block Model India Scholarship for the duration of the programme, subject to admission criteria.

The University of Bristol’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus Scholarship includes Rs 5 lakh annual waivers for undergraduate students and Rs 10 lakh for postgraduate candidates with two to four years of work experience, while the Illinois Institute of Technology is offering scholarships of up to Rs 20 lakh for undergraduate and Rs 10 lakh for postgraduate students based on academic performance, achievements, and financial need.

Meanwhile, the University of Liverpool and the University of York are adopting a combination of merit- and need-based frameworks, with awards determined through internal shortlisting or academic performance. The University of York is offering up to Rs 3 lakh annually for undergraduate students and Rs 4 lakh for postgraduate students, with continued eligibility linked to academic performance, while Liverpool’s scholarships will be granted to students holding conditional admission offers based on merit and financial need.

“With programmes priced 30–40 per cent lower than overseas options and supported by scholarships, these campuses could eventually strengthen our capacity in high-demand STEM fields, while opening up access to many students and families where it never existed,” said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Eruditus Group. The universities are working with Eruditus Group as a partner for market entry and operational readiness in India.

The scholarship framework is also expected to support first-generation learners and students from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with a mix of partial and full tuition support.

The development comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified regulations in 2023 allowing foreign universities ranked among the world’s top institutions to establish campuses in India, with autonomy over admissions, fees, and curriculum, subject to broad regulatory oversight.