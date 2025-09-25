Centre to scrap paper arrival cards for foreigners from October 1

The government has decided to discontinue the physical disembarkation form, which foreigners must fill in on arrival in India, in a bid to “smooth” the immigration process and “avoid delays” at airport-immigration counters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told aviation stakeholders.

With this move, India will join countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Singapore, and Taiwan, which have scrapped this.

Starting October 1, foreigners in India have the option to submit a “digital arrival card” online instead of the paper card, the MHA said. Business Standard has reviewed the MHA order dated