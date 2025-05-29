Trump effect: Visa hurdles, scrutiny may defer Indian students' US dream

The Donald Trump administration’s move to potentially ask all foreign students applying to study in the United States (US) to undergo social-media vetting is likely to trigger uncertainty among Indian students. It could even force thousands of them to reconsider their plans for higher education in the US, warn education experts.

According to a report by Politico, in preparation for such vetting, the administration is ordering US embassies and consular sections to pause scheduling of student visa applicant interviews.

The proposed social-media scrutiny and suspension of student visa interviews could lead to delays in the application process for Indian students,