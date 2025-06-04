1 year of Modi 3.0: Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat hold centre stage

With overarching themes of “Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal” and “11 years of transforming India” through “seva, sushasan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)”, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will mark the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office with a full meeting of its 72-member Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Key ministries are expected to present report cards outlining achievements not only from the past year but also across the successive Modi government’s 11-year tenure.

