Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 1 year of Modi 3.0: Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat hold centre stage

1 year of Modi 3.0: Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat hold centre stage

The results of the elections to elect the 18th Lok Sabha were declared on June 4, while the Council of Ministers, led by the prime minister, took oath on June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
premium

On June 6, during his first visit to J&K after Operation sindoor, prime minister narendra modi will inaugurate the Chenab rail bridge. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeHarsh KumarArchis Mohan Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With overarching themes of “Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal” and “11 years of transforming India” through “seva, sushasan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)”, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will mark the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office with a full meeting of its 72-member Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Key ministries are expected to present report cards outlining achievements not only from the past year but also across the successive Modi government’s 11-year tenure.
 
The results of the elections to elect the 18th Lok Sabha were declared on
Topics : Narendra Modi Modi flagship schemes BJP Centre
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon