Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan get citizenship during camp in Gujarat

With this, a total of 1167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship, it added

India, India flag

At the camp organised at the district collector's office, Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to the migrants and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighteen Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad were on Saturday conferred Indian citizenship at a camp attended by Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi.
Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empower the district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch in the state to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said an official release.

With this, a total of 1167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship, it added. At the camp organised at the district collector's office, Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to the migrants and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India.

"It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country," he said, adding the Central and state governments were committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the mainstream of the society.

ALSO READ: People misled over CAA, nobody's citizenship to be snatched: Rajnath
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly, he said.

Incidentally, on March 11, the Union government announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, paving the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

ALSO READ: Hindu, Sikh refugees protest against Kejriwal over his comments against CAA

Also Read

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

Over 2,500 dead, missing as 186K cross Mediterranean to Europe in 2023: UN

World Cup: Ibrahim dedicates award to Afghan refugees sent back from PAK

Centre closely monitors Mizoram as Myanmar violence triggers refugee influx

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

Delhi govt develops portal for licensing cab aggregators, e-commerce cos

Blast in spare parts factory in Haryana's Rewari, 40 people injured

Bhutan's journey success due to India's friendship, support: PM Tobgay

Assembly elections: Schedule for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting on June 1; check details here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Pakistan Refugee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon