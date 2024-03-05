Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

20% of Budget is towards capex, says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

She tells that the Centre by treating the Union Territory unfairly in devolution of central taxes was killing the goose that lays golden eggs

Atishi
Premium

(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)

Archis Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented a Rs 76,000 crore revenue-surplus Budget on Monday, which was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s 10th consecutive budget for Delhi and her first. She tells Archis Mohan in New Delhi that the Centre by treating the Union Territory unfairly in devolution of central taxes was killing the goose that lays golden eggs. Edited excerpts:

What will be the budgetary allocation for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women in a full financial year?
 
The (Election Commission’s) model code of conduct (for the Lok Sabha polls) will likely be enforced soon. So, we expect to deposit

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Budget 2024: Centre may increase FY25 capex target for CPSEs by 12-13%

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Indian alcohol cos seek elimination of 'non-tariff barriers' in EU markets

Artificial intelligence game changer in tracking cases of tuberculosis

Kerala to launch India's first govt-owned OTT platform on March 7

Nation moving ahead with vision of women-led development: Sitharaman

ED marches on at a stronger footing with better infrastructure, resources

Navy responds 'swiftly' to drone attack on merchant ship in Gulf of Aden

Topics : Atishi Excise Duty Finance minister Delhi Capex Budget taxation schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon