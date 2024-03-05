20% of Budget is towards capex, says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented a Rs 76,000 crore revenue-surplus Budget on Monday, which was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s 10th consecutive budget for Delhi and her first. She tells Archis Mohan in New Delhi that the Centre by treating the Union Territory unfairly in devolution of central taxes was killing the goose that lays golden eggs. Edited excerpts:

What will be the budgetary allocation for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women in a full financial year?



The (Election Commission’s) model code of conduct (for the Lok Sabha polls) will likely be enforced soon. So, we expect to deposit