200 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' at religious event, condition stable

In a case of suspected food poisoning, around 200 people fell ill after consuming 'prasad' during a religious programme at Lonar in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials said on Wednesday.

Giving steroids to subdue inflammatory response to Covid increased significantly during India’s second Covid wave, triggering more cases of a fungal infection. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, officials said (Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Buldhana
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The incident took place on Tuesday night during the 'Harinam Saptah', a week-long religious event, at Somthana village in Lonar taluka, Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil told PTI. "Around 200 villagers complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming prasad during the function.While 142 of them were admitted to the rural hospital at Bibi, 20 others in Lonar and 35 patients to a facility in Mehkar," he said.

The condition of all the patients was stable and most of them were discharged on Wednesday, Patil added.

A team of doctors has been deployed in the village with an ambulance and other necessary equipment in case a medical emergency arises, he said. "Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated," the collector said.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

