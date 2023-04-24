close

5.4 mn metric tonnes wheat procured in Haryana: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

He said that in the next two days, Rs 9,000 crore will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers after the procurement

IANS Chandigarh
Dushyant Chautala, JJP

Dushyant Chautala

Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said more than 54 lakh metric tons wheat has been procured in the state and Rs 5,800 crore has been paid directly to the farmers in their bank accounts.

He said that in the next two days, Rs 9,000 crore will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers after the procurement.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the procurement of wheat was started on April 1 and so far, 54 lakh metric tons has been procured and there is a possibility of buying 20 lakh metric tonnes more in the coming days.

He said wheat lifting from the marketing yards has been expedited and more than 52 per cent lifting has been done.

--IANS

vg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : wheat procurement Haryana Dushyant chautala

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

