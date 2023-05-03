India likely to have 900 mn active internet users by 2025: Report

The number of active internet users in the country grew by almost 10 per cent in 2022, according to the ‘Internet in India Report 2022’, jointly prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and KANTAR. This is the first time that a majority of Indians have become active internet users. The report estimates that India is likely to have around 900 million total active users by 2025.

As many as 759 million Indians, around 52 per cent of the country, access the internet at least once a month but a digital divide continues among states, said a report on Wednesday.