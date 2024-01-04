Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Advertising to churn out major revenue, drive growth of online video

Shift continues from TV to online in terms of engagement and monetisation: MPA report

social media
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube remains by far the largest (over-the-top) OTT player in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region with $8.1 billion in revenue in 2023. The second is ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok. Netflix is half of YouTube’s size at $4 billion. Together, the top 12 OTTs in Apac account for 75 per cent of total online video revenue in the region. The market is clearly moving to advertising with 51 per cent of online video revenue coming from ads. This is projected to grow to 54 per cent by 2028.
 
Add up television and other formats and the Apac video business grew

Also Read

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Assam: Transporters calls 2 day strike against new laws on hit-and-run

Indore, Bhopal, Udaipur nominated for International Wetland city tag

Beach Games 2024: Govt transformed India's sporting culture, says PM Modi

India's rapid progress under Modi improved global ties: Global Times

Maha reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally now 110

Topics : Advertising industry YouTube India Netflix India Asia Pacific Trade Agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon