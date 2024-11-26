Over 6K pollution complaints in Delhi since Oct 2021; 38% still unresolved

Delhi registered 6,170 complaints related to air pollution between October 15 and November 19, with 2,333 (38 per cent) of these remaining unresolved, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Interestingly, Rajasthan registered 77 air pollution complaints, but had a higher failure rate of addressing the cases than Delhi. Fifty-one complaints (66 per cent) remained pending in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) data includes complaints from Bhiwadi and Alwar, the latter being the parliamentary constituency of Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.

In Delhi, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the