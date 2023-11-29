Sensex (0.93%)
66789.57 + 615.37
Nifty (0.89%)
20066.10 + 176.40
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
42589.70 + 311.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.69%)
6464.25 + 44.15
Nifty Bank (1.03%)
44335.05 + 454.10
Heatmap

Allegations of plot to kill Sikh extremist in US: India forms probe panel

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

File photo of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil.
The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities thwarted a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India constituted a high-level inquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.
"We have already said that during the course of discussions with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others," Bagchi said.
He was replying to a media query on the matter.
"We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue," he said.
"In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter," he added.
Bagchi said India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Last day to invest in HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD with 7.75% interest

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

TMS Ep571: Local job quotas, Gaza, China, exchange-related stocks, Pannun

NIA files case against designated terrorist GS Pannun, his outfit SFJ

Low pressure area over Andaman becomes well marked, likely to intensify

K'taka HC allows Dy CM to file memo seeking withdrawal of appeal in DA case

Supreme Court asks Kerala Governor to meet CM, minister to discuss bills

U'khand tunnel: CM meets rescued workers, gives Rs 1 lakh cheque to each

Karnataka to unveil revised biotech policy: CM at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Topics : US India relations separatist leaders America

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon