close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

An open House? Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS triggers debate

One fallout of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification will be reflected in the Opposition's role in Parliament and related institutions

Aditi Phadnis Business Standard New Delhi
Budget session, opposition march, democracy in danger
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
With just over a year left for the general elections, the disqualification of Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi is almost certain to deepen the divide between the Opposition and the rulin
Or

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha member after conviction

Rahul Gandhi sheds Bharat Jodo Yatra look, trims beard for Cambridge

MGNREGS pay still below minimum wage in several states, shows data

Congress 'Sankalp Satyagraha', Priyanka mount defence for Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest Rahul's LS disqualification

Bharti-backed OneWeb's 36 satellites successfully launched from Sriharikota

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Parliament | Lok Sabha

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon