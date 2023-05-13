close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days: Authority

Considering the sizzling summer conditions, he said the administrations in the affected districts have been issued the necessary guidelines, including issuing alerts at the grassroots level

Press Trust of India Amaravati
People cover themselves with clothes to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh will witness severe heat waves for the next three days, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director B R Ambedkar said on Saturday.

On Sunday, 136 mandals will suffer severe heat waves and 153 mandals on Monday, the official said.

"On Saturday, Gospadu in Nandyala district logged a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Rajanagaram and Seethanagaram mandals in East Godavari district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 C," said Ambedkar in a press note shared by APSDMA.

Considering the sizzling summer conditions, he said the administrations in the affected districts have been issued the necessary guidelines, including issuing alerts at the grassroots level.

Ambedkar noted that people can contact the 24-hour toll free numbers 1070, 112 and 18004250101 set up in the state emergency operations centre of the disaster management authority to know about the intensity of summer temperatures and other details in their respective mandals.

Though the summer may sizzle, some places could witness gales, thunderbolts and thunderstorms, he said and requested shepherds, cattle rearers and labourers in those places to avoid staying under the trees.

Also Read

Heat wave to persist, relief likely in northwestern plains soon: IMD

APSDMA has forecast heat wave today for 174 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Deadly heat bakes millions from China to India, raising blackout risks

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

Six-month-old undergoes metal-free spine fixation surgery at AIIMS

CM Basavaraj Bommai submits resignation to Karnataka Governor Gehlot

BJP wins 16 of 17 mayoral posts in UP, CM Adityanath hails verdict

WFI should hand over all documents to ad-hoc panel, says IOA

G20: Culture Working Group meet in Bhubaneshwar from May 14 to 17

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Heatwave weather forecasts

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cong to hold K'taka legislature party meeting on Sunday, decision on CM

Congress
2 min read

BJP wins 16 of 17 mayoral posts in UP, CM Adityanath hails verdict

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
6 min read

WFI should hand over all documents to ad-hoc panel, says IOA

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
3 min read

G20: Culture Working Group meet in Bhubaneshwar from May 14 to 17

G20
3 min read

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sweden for EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

S Jaishankar, EAM S Jaishankar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: BJP wins 16 of 17 mayoral posts in UP, CM Adityanath hails verdict

BJP
1 min read

PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

5 BJP MLAs among 10 Manipur tribal legislators demanding separate state

Manipur violence
3 min read

Top headlines: CCI inquiry on Google, Karnataka elections results and more

polls, elections, voting
3 min read

Northern Army commander thanks people for help post chopper's hard-landing

Chopper, New chopper plant
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon