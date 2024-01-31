Andhra tops in creating ABHA ids for its population, Tamil Nadu at bottom

Of the more than 529 million unique health IDs or Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers created, top of the list is Andhra Pradesh with 78 per cent of its population registered.
The list shows extreme variations. At the bottom of the list is Tamil Nadu which has covered only 12.2 per cent of its population.
The data from the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission dashboard shows that Andhra Pradesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh (74.7 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (66.7 percent) coverage respectively.
Lining up with Tamil Nadu as the worst performers are Bihar (14.7 per cent) and Manipur (18.5 per cent).