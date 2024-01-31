Sensex (    %)
                        
Andhra tops in creating ABHA ids for its population, Tamil Nadu at bottom

At 67 million, UP first in terms of absolute numbers of ABHA accounts

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said
The PM-Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) has been rolled out for the bottom 40 per cent of poor and vulnerable citizens, which comes to around 120 million households

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Of the more than 529 million uniq­ue health IDs or Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers created, top of the list is Andhra Pradesh with 78 per cent of its population registered.
 
The list shows extreme variations. At the bottom of the list is Tamil Nadu which has covered only 12.2 per cent of its population.
The data from the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission dashboard shows that Andhra Pradesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh (74.7 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (66.7 percent) coverage respectively.
 
Lining up with Tamil Nadu as the worst performers are Bihar (14.7 per cent) and Manipur (18.5 per cent).  

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

