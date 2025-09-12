Anti-E20 campaign was paid to target me politically: Nitin Gadkari

A day after criticising the “petroleum lobby” over the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) controversy, Union Road Transport

and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said a paid social media campaign was launched to target him politically.

“The way your industry works, so does politics.

The social media campaign was paid — it was against ethanol and it was done to target me politically. There is no fact in it; everything is clear. (Ethanol blending is) import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous,” the minister said at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) in New Delhi.

Gadkari said