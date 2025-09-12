Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Anti-E20 campaign was paid to target me politically: Nitin Gadkari

Need to promote vehicle scrapping, have asked PM, FM for GST sops

Nitin Gadkari
On the back of the slew of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms announced earlier this month, the minister said the government is considering more tax benefits to promote cleaner vehicles. | Photo: PTI

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

A day after criticising the “petroleum lobby” over the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) controversy, Union Road Transport 
and Highways Minister  Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said a paid social media campaign was launched to target him politically.
“The way your industry works, so does politics.  
The social media campaign was paid — it was against ethanol and it was done  to target me politically. There is no fact in it; everything is clear. (Ethanol blending is) import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous,” the minister said at the annual convention of Society of Indian  Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) in New Delhi.
 
Gadkari said
