Pharma, medtech bodies seek 3-month transition and GST refund reforms

Industry bodies asked the govt for a three-month transition period, use of old packaging, and a simpler GST refund mechanism to avoid supply chain disruptions in healthcare

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Pharmaceutical and medical device (medtech) industry bodies have asked the government to ensure a smooth transition in critical healthcare services to prevent supply chain disruptions following goods and services tax (GST) rate reductions.
 
According to people in the know, recommendations by the medtech industry to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) include allowing a transition period of three months and permitting the sale and use of existing pre-printed packaging and stock with old MRPs without requiring relabelling.
 
“Since it is not feasible to apply stickers to billions of low-priced disposable medical devices, manufacturers could post revised, lower maximum retail price (MRP) rates on their websites and issue circulars to dealers and trade partners,” a source said. Retailers could then be requested to sell products at the reduced MRP based on the new GST rate.
   
While medtech players welcomed the reduction of GST on medical devices to 5 per cent, they also sought simplification of the GST refund mechanism for accumulated input tax credit.
 
An industry executive said a streamlined and time-bound refund system for accumulated GST credits, along with refunds on GST paid for services and capital expenditure, should be implemented to ease cash flow pressures on domestic firms, enabling price reductions.

“The aim of GST is to tax value addition at each stage of the supply chain, not to burden suppliers with working capital stress or hinder their global competitiveness,” industry bodies said.
 
At the same time, several pharma associations have asked for a clear mechanism to adjust GST inputs within six months to prevent losses to small pharmacies.
 
“While the reduction in GST on medicines from 12 per cent to 5 per cent is a welcome step for patients, it has created heavy accumulation of GST inputs and unsold higher-cost stock with pharmacies, causing immediate financial stress,” Sandeep Nangia, President of the Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance, stated in a September 6 letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
 
The medtech industry has also reportedly sought an increase in health cess on imported medical devices from the current 5 per cent to 10 per cent.
 
“This will partially level the field with low-cost international products, where Indian companies have been losing market share. Proceeds from this cess can be ring-fenced to finance Ayushman Bharat and other public healthcare programmes, ensuring a socially beneficial reinvestment,” a source said.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

