Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

ANI General News
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

"The search operation is going on," they said.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district on Saturday evening, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

More details are awaited.

Topics : Indian Army | cross border terrorism | line of control

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Business Standard
