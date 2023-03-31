close

Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state

ANI General News
Assam Chief Minister Himanra Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on Thursday held a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border issue between the two states.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Himanta Biswa ji and my shared commitment are to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states. We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress."

"The CM-level meeting on the Assam-Arunachal border was held today at Guwahati in an ambience of camaraderie and cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues! As per the vision of HPM @narendramodi ji and under the guidance of HM @AmitShah ji, we are working towards resolving the vexed issue," Khandu tweeted.

In another tweet, CM Khandu said, "The Regional Committees of both States have tirelessly worked by appreciating the ground realities and recommending the way forward. Discussed all the issues threadbare which required guidance at this forum and suggested a way forward."

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year.

Topics : Assam | Arunachal Pradesh | Politics

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

