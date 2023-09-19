At 1.8 million, 5% Canadians have the Indian heritage: Census data

Robust mechanism in place for regulating media channels: Centre to SC

HCLTech grants $5 mn under CSR initiative to combat climate in Americas

Will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

Instacart valuation zooms above $14 billion after stock pops 43% in debut

Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights

With Census still pending, UN says India is now the most populous country

UN report cautions against misusing population data for societal divisions

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

According to the latest census data from 2021, the total number of people of Indian origin in

Nearly half a million Indians have been added to Canada’s population since 2011.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com