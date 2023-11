Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy triggered a debate recently when he said youths should work 70 hours a week, but in fact, Indians are already the sixth most hardworking out of 163 countries in the world.



The ranking is based on taking the average number of hours per week for each employed person in India, which works out to 47.7 hours, according to the latest International Labour Organisation (ILO) data of April 2023.