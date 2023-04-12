close

Indian CMs have assets worth over Rs 30 crore on an average: ADR report

Collective assets across states and union territories have crossed Rs 1,000 crore

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Political fund, Political funding
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Chief ministers in India own assets worth Rs 33.96 crore on average, with the wealth of most having risen significantly over the past five years.
The average increase in the wealth of chief ministers of 30 states and union territories for which data was available between 2018 and 2023 was 384 per cent, shows an analysis of numbers from studies by trackers Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). The average Indian earns less than Rs two lakh a year, based on per capita net national income data from the government.
Of the 30 incumbent chief ministers in India today, 29 are crorepatis in terms of their declared assets. The study analysed the poll affidavits of the CMs of 28 states and two Union Territories filed before contesting their last elections. A similar report in 2018 found that 25 of the then 31 serving CMs were crorepatis.
Topics : Indian Chief ministers wealth | Association for Democratic Reforms

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

