Battle of the rolls in Bengal: How SIR is deepening political faultlines

Ever since the Election Commission (EC) triggered the special intensive revision (SIR) process in West Bengal, Naba Jana (name changed) of Paschim Medinipur has barely slept. The reason? On paper, his identity doesn’t line up the way it should. His surname differs from his father’s in every document.

He has an affidavit to explain the discrepancy, but the fear persists: What if his name disappears from voter rolls? Will he be sent to a detention camp? What happens to his access to welfare schemes?

Jana is not the only anxious one. The uncertainty is shared across class and faith in