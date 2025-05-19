India's tech capital, Bengaluru, still has no answer to rain woes

Heavy pre-monsoon rainfall overnight in Bengaluru caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, once again highlighting the inadequate civic infrastructure in India’s information technology (tech) capital and drawing the ire of citizens who vented their frustrations on social media.

The city received about 103 millimetres of rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to reports by the India Meteorological Department, throwing life out of gear on a Monday morning with roads inundated, underpasses submerged, neighbourhoods under water, and infamous traffic jams paralysing the busy office corridors.

Manyata Tech Park, one of the well-known business parks in Bengaluru’s northern corridor,