Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt launches India's 1st Vistadome jungle safari train

Uttar Pradesh govt launches India's 1st Vistadome jungle safari train

The Vistadome train service operates on weekends but plans are underway to expand it to daily operations, making it accessible to more visitors

UP jungle safari vistadome

The tourist train features specially designed coaches with large glass windows and transparent roofs. | Credit: X@MinistryofRailways

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Vistadome coach service connecting Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district with Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit, making it the first state in India to offer a jungle safari through a Vistadome train, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
 
The tourist train features specially designed coaches with large glass windows and transparent roofs. The initiative aims to deliver an exciting wildlife experience while highlighting the state's natural beauty, the statement mentioned. Currently operating on Saturdays and Sundays, there are plans to extend the service to daily operations, increasing accessibility for tourists throughout the year. The initiative is also expected to create local employment and boost the regional economy.
 
 
Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra stated that the objective is to promote the state’s forest regions under the brand ‘One Destination Three Forests’ at both national and international levels. As part of this initiative, Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary have been integrated to offer tourists a convenient and engaging experience through the Vistadome coach service.
 

Also Read

PremiumEthanol

UP govt upscaling ethanol supplies with projects worth Rs 6,700 crore

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Cooperative bank loan disbursal crosses Rs 23K cr in 8 years in UP: CM Yogi

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC to give verdict on Sambhal Jama Masjid dispute case today

Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad

After Haryana YouTuber, UP businessman nabbed for spying for Pakistan

Premiumexports, imports, trade

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

 
The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has introduced the service providing visitors with year-round access to distinctive nature trails and jungle safari experiences, he elaborated. The Vistadome coach allows tourists to travel 107 km within the forest, offering close encounters with natural landscapes, biodiversity, and wildlife.
 
The experience takes approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes, with tickets costing Rs 275 per person for this route. According to Mishra, the board is developing a package to transport tourists from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is exploring subsidy options for this package to enhance its affordability for visitors.
 
Sharing details about the Bichia to Mailani Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52259), which traverses 107 kilometers of abundant biodiversity, Mishra stated that it departs from Bichia station in Bahraich at 11.45 am, passing through multiple stations before arriving at Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4.10 pm. The return service, Mailani to Bichia Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52260), departs Mailani at 6:05 am and reaches Bichia by 10.30 am. The train stops at nine stations including Bichia, Manjhara Purab, Khairatia Bandh Road, Tikunia, Belerayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, and Mailani. 
The board is developing a package to facilitate tourist travel from the state capital, Lucknow, to Katarniaghat. The government is exploring the possibility of offering subsidies on this package to enhance its affordability for visitors.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Yusuf Pathan, Yusuf

TMC's Yusuf Pathan to opt out of all-party mission on anti-terror stand

Supreme Court

India not a dharamshala, says SC while denying Lankan Tamil's plea

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Connaught Place

Tiranga Yatra in Delhi: Traffic curbs in Connaught Place - check details

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Allahabad HC upholds survey of Sambhal Mosque amid temple claim dispute

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Indian Railways tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropBengaluru weather TodayLSG vs SRH Live ScoreQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon