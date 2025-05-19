Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

On Sunday, Bengaluru was battered by heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across 23 districts in Karnataka

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

IMD’s forecast alert indicates that very heavy rainfall is expected today in coastal and southern interior Karnataka

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru is expected to face yet another day of heavy rainfall on Monday (May 19), according to a forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in 23 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, from Monday to Thursday. The warning includes moderate to heavy thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph.
 
Rainfall in Bengaluru began around 9.30 pm on May 17 and persisted for several hours, mirroring the pattern from the previous night. On Sunday, May 18, Bengaluru saw one of its heaviest downpours this year, with approximately 40 mm of rain recorded in 24 hours. Bengaluru received a total of 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to an IMD bulletin. The intense rainfall disrupted daily life across the city, leading to severe waterlogging and chaos, particularly in low-lying areas. In Sai Layout, one of the hardest-hit neighbourhoods, floodwaters inundated homes, damaging household belongings, electronic appliances, and partially submerged vehicles. Many affected residents had to shift to safer locations nearby.
 
 
Waterlogged roads stall Bengaluru traffic
 
Social media platforms were flooded with videos showing waterlogged streets across the IT hub. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that authorities are working on clearing the affected streets and routes. “BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has been on the job of clearing waterlogged streets and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job,” he said.
At 7.20 am on Monday, the traffic jam at Silk Board Junction – one of the city’s well-known traffic bottlenecks – extended for nearly 10 km.

Also Read

exports, imports, trade

Bengaluru's wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Kempegowda Airport posts record profit for first time since inception

Chennai Rains

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru; yellow alert issued across Karnataka

Traffic jam, Traffic, Jaipur Traffic

Bengaluru's traffic problem overstated because of bad PR: Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath

Metro work near my home has dragged for 10 years: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath

 
Districts likely to be affected in Karnataka 
IMD’s forecast alert indicates that very heavy rainfall is expected today in coastal and southern interior Karnataka. It also stated that conditions are “highly favourable for massive thunderstorms” in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, between 3 pm and 1 am today.  ALSO READ: IMD weather alert: Week-long heavy rainfall likely across india from 19 May
 
The affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. These regions are expected to see widespread rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the week.
 
The ongoing inclement weather is being driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, along with a trough stretching from Telangana to North Tamil Nadu, which is drawing in ample moisture and intensifying rainfall across southern India.
 
Bengaluru officials implement emergency measures 
Following the yellow alert issuance, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and traffic police in Bengaluru have activated emergency response protocols. Areas prone to water accumulation have been identified and communicated to BBMP for prompt intervention. According to R Snehal, BBMP’s Zonal Commissioner (East), water-pumping machines will be deployed in susceptible areas to remove floodwaters and reduce disruption.
 
Citizens have been advised by authorities to remain inside their homes, steer clear of flooded roadways, and stay informed through official channels as Karnataka prepares for several days of unstable weather conditions.

More From This Section

Metro, Delhi Metro

Land, parking to policy: What changes have been recommended for metro rail

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

LIVE news updates: Allahabad HC junks plea over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

arrest

2 held in Punjab's Gurdaspur for leaking sensitive information to Pak's ISI

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to visit Sikkim on May 29 for 50th statehood anniversary

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court orders equal pensions for all HC judges, ending disparity

Topics : Bengaluru Bengaluru Metro rains Indian weather weather forecast Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon