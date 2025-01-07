Better power supply improves rural women's autonomy, safety, finds study

A recent study has shown that improved and reliable electricity supply advances women’s autonomy, including their mobility, participation in household decision-making, health, marital choices, reproductive autonomy, and safety, especially in rural areas.

The study, Community Electrification and Women’s Autonomy, conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s Rikhia Bhukta, Debayan Pakrashi, and Sarani Saha, along with University of Colorado’s Ashish Sedai, found that “the power of reliable community electricity extends into the home as well, enabling women to take on more decision-making roles.”

The researchers analysed five datasets spanning over two decades, including household survey, administrative and satellite data —