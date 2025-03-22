Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bids invited for DPRs to set up ropeway to Amarnath cave shrine in J&K

A list of 52 ropeway projects to be taken up for development in J&K was shared by the government and out of these projects as reported by NHLML

Amarnath

Bids have been annulled by the NHLML for the development of 2.12 km ropeway from Darshan Deopdi to Shivkhori temple in Reasi district due to an ongoing court case. | Representational

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said bids have been invited for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for development of three ropeways, including 11.60 kms Baltal to 3,880 meter high holy cave shrine of Amarnath, to facilitate the easy movement of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

In addition, bids for preparation of DPRs are also being invited by the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for three more ropeway projects -- two in Budgam and one in Ramban district, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a written reply in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Abdullah, who is also minister in-charge tourism, gave the information in response to unstarred question by National Conference legislator Sajjad Shaheen, who referred to the March 15, 2022 decision of the lieutenant governor led administrative council and subsequent government order dated September 6, 2023 about the development of ropeway projects through the NHLML under Parvatmala initiative.

 

A list of 52 ropeway projects to be taken up for development in J&K was shared by the government and out of these projects as reported by NHLML, bids have been invited for development of a 1.05 km ropeway project for Shankaracharya temple (in Srinagar). The project is currently under bidding and clearances are under process, he said.

The chief minister said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed on April 4, 2022 between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Jammu and Kashmir government of for execution of ropeway projects under Parvatmala scheme.

Bids have been annulled by the NHLML for the development of 2.12 km ropeway from Darshan Deopdi to Shivkhori temple in Reasi district due to an ongoing court case, he added.

Abdullah said bids have been invited through NIT on January 25, 2025 by the NHLML for preparing DPRs for the development of Baltal-Amarnath cave, 8.80 kms Bhaderwah to Seojhdar ropeway in Doda and 1.60 km Sonamarg-Thajiwas glacier ropeway.

While lakhs of pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine during the annual pilgrimage, Seojhdar and Sonamarg are tourist resorts attracting a good number of holiday makers round-the-year.

The chief minister said bids for preparation of DPRs for Parihas to Diskhal ropeway project in Doodhpathri resort and Sutharan to Tosamaidan meadow in Budgam and Nashri Tunnel to Sanasar lake in Ramban are also being invited by the NHLML.

In case of Karchiall to Wasamarg ropeway project in Ramban, pre-feasibility study is underway through the NHLML, he said.

Topics : Amarnath shrine Amarnath cave shrine Jammu and Kashmir Highways

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

