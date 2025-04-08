Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP received highest donation among national parties in FY24, shows data

The Congress received a total of ₹190.32 crore via 102 donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹90.89 crore through 1,882 individual donors

According to ADR’s analysis, 3,478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to the BJP

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation working on electoral reforms, the total donations of above ₹20,000 declared by the national parties for FY24 was ₹2,544.27 crore from 12,547 donations. 
Its analysis showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a total donation of ₹2,243.94 crore from 8,358 donations, followed by ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations declared by the Congress. The dona­tio­ns declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate dec­la­red by the other four ‘national’ parties, the ADR said. Of the total donations, 3,755 donations to the ‘national’ parti­­es
