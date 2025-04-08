BJP received highest donation among national parties in FY24, shows data

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a non-profit organisation working on electoral reforms, the total donations of above ₹20,000 declared by the national parties for FY24 was ₹2,544.27 crore from 12,547 donations.
Its analysis showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared a total donation of ₹2,243.94 crore from 8,358 donations, followed by ₹281.48 crore from 1,994 donations declared by the Congress. The donations declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate declared by the other four ‘national’ parties, the ADR said. Of the total donations, 3,755 donations to the ‘national’ parties