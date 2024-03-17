Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BS CEO poll: Electoral bond saga won't sway voters, say biz captains

Most rate Modi govt highly on governance, development fronts

Electoral bond
Premium

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi/Kolkata/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The controversy surrounding electoral bonds will not influence voters, and therefore, will not affect the upcoming general elections, according to a dipstick survey of 10 chief executive officers (CEOs) by Business Standard.

The nationwide survey of CEOs, 
 
conducted over the weekend, found that all respondents believe that disclosing the names of political donors via electoral bonds will neither influence voters nor affect the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following an order from the Supreme Court, State Bank of India (SBI) recently submitted data on the donors and recipients of such bonds to the Election Commission of India (EC). This information was

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 123 cr

Competition status quo to stay amid PNGRB notice: Industry experts

India lags behind in geospatial patents but is scrambling to catch up

Future Gaming & Hotel accounts for 77% of DMK's electoral bond receipts

Polymers in microplastics may pose risk to Indo-Gangetic plain: Study

Earthquake of 4 magnitude jolts parts of Northern Nepal; no damage reported

Topics : Electoral Bond Narendra Modi Political parties Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon