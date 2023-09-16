close
BSF SDG reviews security measures along IB in Jammu frontier, visits Samba

Boora described the general security scenario in the area of operation, including the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects along the IB

indian army, pakistan, bsf, soldier, border, lac, loc, ceasefire

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
BSF Special Director General (SDG) Y B Khurania visited the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector and reviewed the security measures taken by the force, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
Khurania arrived here on a three-day visit to review the security situation along the Jammu frontier on Friday.
BSF Inspector General (IG) D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the borderline in Jammu, the BSF spokesperson said.
Boora described the general security scenario in the area of operation, including the deployment pattern of BSF battalions and their robust domination aspects along the International Border (IB), he said.
Khurania visited the Samba sector where he was briefed about the recent threats being faced by the BSF in the area, ranging from tunnelling and cross-border smuggling. A special emphasis was given to the threats posed by drones coming from across the border, he said.
The SDG was shown various border domination aspects on the ground.

Khurania addressed the troops and praised them for their effective border duties round the clock, the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSF border

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

