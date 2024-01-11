Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget session of Parliament likely between January 31 and February 9

A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on Thursday.

New Parliament Building

Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on Thursday.
President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The government would present a vote-on-account or an 'interim budget' on February 1. The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.
Since the term of the 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16, it is set to be the last session of Parliament before general elections are announced.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and voting was held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Global Investors Meet 2024: GHCL Textiles to invest Rs 535 cr in Tamil Nadu

Andhra CM Reddy disburses Rs 431 crore under Jagananna Thodu scheme

SC upholds HC order directing Cognizant to pay Rs 2,956 crore to IT dept

Lal Krishna Advani to attend Ram Temple consecration event on Jan 22: VHP

UP to get 5 more airports: Scindia after flagging off Ayodhya-A'bad flight

Topics : Budget Parliament finance sector Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon