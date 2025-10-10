Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Can Delhi stay awake? Govt move to revive the city's sleepy nightlife

Come midnight, when most capital cities party, Delhi starts to yawn. Now the Delhi government is considering allowing shops and market areas to remain open 24x7

Peak hours run from 9 pm to 1 am for outlets in Hauz Khas (left), during which they earn 50-70% of their daily revenue. (Right) Aerocity should be the one neighbourhood that never sleeps. The airport district was granted ‘quaternary’ licences, but in practice, most outlets close by 1 am

Ayushi Singh New Delhi
10 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It’s not quite 1 am in Hauz Khas Village, a corner of South Delhi known for its busy restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Already, the boom of the bass is dying down, as bartenders put away glasses in neat rows, and guards usher stragglers towards the cab and auto ranks. Across the sprawling national capital, from the north campus of Delhi University to downtown Connaught Place and Aerocity, the story is the same: On paper, Delhi has just been allowed to party all night. On the ground, however the capital still prefers to hit the sack early. 
Delhi’s tryst with nightlife
