Can Delhi stay awake? Govt move to revive the city's sleepy nightlife

It’s not quite 1 am in Hauz Khas Village, a corner of South Delhi known for its busy restaurants, bars, and nightclubs. Already, the boom of the bass is dying down, as bartenders put away glasses in neat rows, and guards usher stragglers towards the cab and auto ranks. Across the sprawling national capital, from the north campus of Delhi University to downtown Connaught Place and Aerocity, the story is the same: On paper, Delhi has just been allowed to party all night. On the ground, however the capital still prefers to hit the sack early.

Delhi’s tryst with nightlife