Home / India News / Can numbers be trademarks? Delhi High Court ruling opens new front

Can numbers be trademarks? Delhi High Court ruling opens new front

The Delhi HC ruling came in an appeal by Vineet Kapur, who sought to register "2929" as a trademark for a cosmetics product

In her decision, Justice Mini Pushkarna held that a numeral mark such as “2929” fell within the definition of a “mark” under Section 2(1)(m) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, and couldn’t be rejected only because it consisted of numbers.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

A recent Delhi High Court ruling allowing arbitrary and distinctive numerical combinations to be eligible to be registered as a trademark in India may result in multiple litigations of similar looking, sounding, and appearing trademarks, legal experts said.
 
They are of the opinion that while numbers have historically been accepted as a trademark globally, the ruling paves the way for big business houses and opportunistic persons monopolising the registration of culturally significant and popular numbers, especially in countries such as India.
 
Numerals have historically been popular forms of trademarks, said Swati Sharma, partner (head-intellectual property) at law firm Cyril Amarchand
