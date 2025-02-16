Private hospitals to expand bed capacity, focus on oncology in FY26

India's leading private hospitals plan to make oncology a focus area and increase their bed capacity in FY26 after registering stable growth in the average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) per day in the past nine months (9MFY25).

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plans significant capacity additions, with the company expected to commission over 1,700 beds over the next two financial years. “We expect commissioning of these beds across Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, and Delhi, of which we will part operationalise in FY26 and fully by FY27. These additions are a mix of asset acquisitions, brownfield and greenfield expansion,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran,